Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leads to deaths of 11 individuals, leaves many others injured

(MENAFN) Israeli in southern Lebanon have led to the deaths of 11 individuals and left many others injured, intensifying the ongoing violence in the region. On Sunday morning, the Israeli launched a series of raids in the southern suburbs of Beirut, escalating tensions further. In retaliation, Hezbollah fired rockets at Haifa, the occupied Shebaa Farms, and the Upper Galilee, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.



The official Lebanese News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes executed seven airstrikes on the Kassar Zaatar neighborhood in Nabatiyyeh, which resulted in the deaths of four citizens and injuries to several others. However, it remains unclear whether these airstrikes were coordinated with those from the previous day.



In the Tyre district, an Israeli raid targeting a home in the town of Srifa resulted in three fatalities. Additional airstrikes on a residence in Burj Rahal claimed two more lives and left numerous others wounded. The Lebanese news agency further reported that the Israeli military conducted multiple raids on the outskirts of Tyre, causing extensive damage to civilian property and agricultural land. Strikes were also noted in the towns of Maaroub and Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain.



Israeli forces carried out two strikes in a public housing area near Tyre, as well as raids near Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain and Al-Samaiya. The military's actions also targeted Kafr Hammam and included two raids in the vicinity of Qana. Attacks extended to the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, and Alam al-Shaab, indicating a significant increase in the scale of military operations in the area.



As the conflict continues to escalate, the humanitarian situation for the local population deteriorates, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

