Portugal Wind Farms Database 2024

This database details each site's operational status, geographical location, and technical specifications, thus enhancing transparency and accessibility.



It Includes 470 Entries. Its Content Represents 5,67 GW Onshore and 6,07 GW Offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:



Under Construction: 0 Entry (0 GW) Operational: 448 Entries (5,67 GW)

Offshore Market:



Planned: 7 Entries (6,04 GW)

Approved: 0 Entry (0 GW)

Under Construction: 0 Entry (0 GW) Operational: 1 Entry (0,02 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 Coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

