RIBER Secures Order For MBE 49 Gan System In Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bezons (France), October 21 , 2024 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the industry, announces the sale of an MBE 49 GaN production system to a European manufacturer.

This European customer has invested in the MBE 49 system to enhance its capacity for producing advanced gallium nitride (GaN) components, which are essential for next generation of high-brightness and low-energy displays. The MBE 49 GaN system is specifically configured for Plasma-Assisted GaN epitaxy on 200mm Silicon wafers, offering a cutting-edge solution for manufacturing AlGaN and InGaN devices.

RIBER's MBE technology stands out due to its lower growth temperature for high-indium-content InGaN, precise control over nanowire formation, minimal residual doping, and enhanced p-type doping capabilities - crucial factors in optimizing technology performance.

The RIBER MBE 49 system is fully automated and powered by the advanced Crystal XE process control software. It integrates in-situ instrumentation tools that enable precise monitoring and control, ensuring high-quality epitaxial growth processes. This technology is fully compatible with 200mm Silicon wafers.

This order underscores the critical role of European collaboration in propelling the semiconductor industry forward, reinforcing Europe's position as a hub for micro and nanoelectronics innovation.

This order will be delivered in 2025.





