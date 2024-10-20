(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ViaNautis Appoints Ray Jupp as Chief Scientific Officer

Cambridge, UK 21 October – ViaNautis Bio (“ViaNautis” or the“Company”), a groundbreaking biotechnology company at the forefront of genetic therapies, today announces the appointment of Dr Ray Jupp as Chief Scientific Officer (“CSO”), effective immediately.

As CSO, Dr Jupp will be responsible for overseeing the scientific strategy and research and development activities, focusing on advancing the Company's innovative polyNaut® platform. He will further lead efforts to expand the pipeline of therapies in a number of indications including but not limited to central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Dr Jupp brings over 25 years of leadership experience across both biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Before joining ViaNautis, he served as CSO at Mestag Therapeutics, Enara Bio and TRex Bio. Earlier in his career, Dr Jupp held senior positions at UCB, Roche and Sanofi where he moved over 10 compounds into clinical development. Dr Jupp holds a PhD in Biochemistry from Cardiff University and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego.

Dr Ray Jupp, Chief Scientific Officer of ViaNautis, commented:

"Joining ViaNautis presents a unique opportunity to advance the development of the Company's groundbreaking polyNaut® platform. Designed to overcome the challenges of delivering genetic nanomedicines, this innovative technology will enable the creation of precise and targeted treatments to specific tissues and cell types for diseases with significant unmet clinical needs. PolyNaut® has already shown differentiated data in CNS in crossing the blood brain barrier more efficiently than other approaches and look forward to working with the team to advance our pipeline and bring these potentially transformative therapies to patients."

Dr Adi Hoess, Chief Executive Officer of ViaNautis, said:

"Ray's track record of moving multiple compounds into clinical development, coupled with his proven leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our pipeline of therapies through the polyNaut® platform. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our groundbreaking targeted polymer-based nanovesicles and exploring new therapeutic opportunities."

About ViaNautis

ViaNautis, was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from UCL. The company's core mission is to exploit the unique capabilities of the revolutionary polyNaut® technology.

PolyNaut® is a versatile nano-engineered polymer technology designed for targeted intracellular delivery. This innovative technology enables polymer nanoparticles to deliver a wide range of payloads from small molecules to genetic materials creating 'a bionic nanoparticle.' The highly adaptable polymer structure of polyNaut® can be formulated to encapsulate a wide array of genetic cargoes, with sizes exceeding current standards for viral and non-viral delivery. Notably, it enables therapeutic efficacy of encapsulated molecules through direct delivery to the cell cytoplasm, facilitated by GOTO® technology for intracellular shuttling.

PolyNaut® is set apart from conventional non-viral delivery technologies through its remarkable ability to target specific cells and penetrate biological barriers, including the challenging blood-brain barrier. PolyNaut® nanoparticles, when functionalised for CNS delivery through transcytosis, exhibit exceptional brain uptake.

Deploying its state-of-the-art polyNaut® platform, ViaNautis is at the forefront of pioneering new therapies for CNS diseases and cystic fibrosis. The company is actively building an internal pipeline and collaborating with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to unlock the potential of promising genetic molecules as well as new therapeutic platforms.

