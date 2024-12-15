Msheireb Museums Hosts Leadership Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, a cornerstone of Msheireb Properties' commitment to cultural preservation and innovation, hosted the Positive Impact Leadership Summit 2024 last week.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Youth Entrepreneur Club, brought together CEOs, executives, and thought leaders from across the Middle East and Qatar, to explore new leadership paradigms.

Held in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world's first sustainably redeveloped downtown, the summit served as a for reimagining leadership. With a focus on supporting employee well-being alongside organisational success, the discussions highlighted groundbreaking research underscoring the unique strengths of Qatari leadership-rooted in values of loyalty, service, and cultural heritage.

“We were honoured to host so many visionary leaders during the Positive Impact Leadership Summit,” Msheireb Museums general manager Abdulla al-Naama said.“At Msheireb Properties, we believe leadership is about creating impact beyond the boardroom. Community spaces like Msheireb Museums provide a unique opportunity for learning and dialogue, bridging the past and the future while inspiring innovative approaches to leadership in communities and workplaces.”

The summit featured two panel discussions exploring the intersection of heritage and innovation. Panellists examined how Qatari values like loyalty and service have shaped the nation's progress and how balancing tradition with modern practices can help communities thrive.

Discussions also focused on empowering younger leaders, creating inclusive workplaces, and leveraging shared values to drive societal transformation.

The event also highlighted actionable outcomes, such as strategies for integrating heritage-inspired leadership principles into contemporary corporate practices and creating policies that prioritise inclusivity and well-being.

