Queen Rania Visits Relocated Elderly Residents After Fire At White Beds Society's Golden Age Home
12/15/2024 2:01:14 PM
Amman, Dec 15 (Petra) -- her majesty
Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited Darat Samir Shamma for the Elderly on Sunday, where residents were relocated after a fire broke out at the White Beds Society's Golden Age Home on Friday morning.
While there, Her Majesty checked on the residents and wished them continued good health, expressing her sympathies over the tragic incident over the weekend.
Darat Samir Shamma is now housing
the largest number of relocated elderly residents following the fire at Golden Age Home.
