Investments In NE States: Trade & Investment Roadshow To Be Held In Mumbai Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala/Shillong, Dec 15 (IANS) To attract investments and to tap the resources of the northeastern states, the Northeast Trade and Roadshow will be held in Mumbai on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Officials in Agartala and Shillong said that the of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) would hold the roadshow in which all the northeastern states would participate.

DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma, and top central and state officials will participate in the roadshow.

Monday's Mumbai Roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Previous roadshows in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as the state seminar at Vibrant Gujarat, have generated significant interest from potential investors.

Building on these efforts, the DoNER Ministry also held a signing and exchange of MoUs event for the North East Investors Summit on March 6 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, facilitating discussions between senior officials and investors.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Department Director Vishwasree B. said:“We would highlight the investment opportunities in Tripura in bamboo, Agarwood, rubber, food processing, tourism and other sectors.”

The roadshow would feature Business to Government (B2G) meetings, offering a unique opportunity for potential investors to interact directly with state representatives and explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

This event is being organised in partnership with the state governments of the northeastern states, FICCI (Industry Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner).

Tripura Chief Minister recently said that the present state government is making all efforts to attract investors to the state, and during the past year, 212 investors attended and MoUs have been signed for an investment of over Rs 5,900 crore, with 200-plus investment proposals already made and Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline.