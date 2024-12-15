Sidra Medicine Performs Qatar's First C-Section In Angiography Suite

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has become the first hospital in the region to successfully perform a high-risk cesarean section (C-section) in its state-of-the-art angiography suite. The procedure, a collaboration between the hospital's Interventional Radiology (IR) and Obstetrics teams, marks a significant advancement in maternal care for high-risk pregnancies.

The angiography suite - a highly specialised operating room equipped with advanced imaging - provides the ideal environment for procedures requiring precise image guidance. For patients at high risk of bleeding during delivery, performing the C-section in this setting allows for immediate access to critical interventions like endovascular embolisation.

Prof Johnny Awwad, chair of Women's Services at Sidra Medicine, said: "Traditionally, IR teams have provided backup support for high-risk deliveries performed in the obstetrics operating rooms (OR). However, patient transfer times from the obstetrics OR to the IR suite are lengthy, especially when patients are unstable and we have to factor several safety protocols. This multidisciplinary collaboration between obstetrics and IR, is what makes a difference in successfully managing high-risk pregnancies.”

Performing C-sections for high-risk patients directly in the angiography suite, can significantly reduce transfer times from the obstetrics waiting room to the IR from approximately 60 minutes to zero. This approach will allow for faster intervention if bleeding occurs.

Dr Walid Mubarak, Interventional Radiology Attending Physician and Clinical Lead at Sidra Medicine, said: "For women at high risk of postpartum hemorrhage, this technique can be lifesaving. The angiography suite allows us to instantly access cutting-edge technology and perform minimally invasive procedures. We can quickly navigate the patient's blood vessels with tiny catheters and precisely deliver embolic agents to stop bleeding."

