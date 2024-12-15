PM Urges Enhancing, Expanding Jordan Post Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) – Prime Jaafar Hassan emphasized the need to continuously develop and expand Jordan Post's services while leveraging modern technological advancements to improve the quality of services provided to citizens and the private sector.During his visit to Jordan Post Company on Sunday, the Prime Minister reviewed the services offered by the Clearance Center, the Express Mail Company, and the Postal Stamps Museum. He was also briefed on current and future plans to improve postal services.Hassan highlighted the historical significance of Jordan Post, one of the oldest public service institutions in the country, praising its role in preserving and documenting Jordan's history, its institutions, and key milestones through the collection of stamps and postal artifacts showcased at the museum.While inspecting the E-Commerce Customs Clearance Center and the Express Mail Company, the Prime Minister commended their efforts to streamline customs clearance for parcels and transactions for citizens and the private sector. He lauded their role in standardizing e-commerce procedures and processing clearance operations through the National Trade Window.Hassan underscored the importance of collaboration between Jordan Post and private sector entities, including startups in related fields, to innovate and expand services. He noted potential areas such as marketing, e-commerce, electronic payment systems, and the delivery of essential goods like medication, emphasizing that these initiatives would broaden service offerings and create job opportunities for youth across the governorates. With over 200 post offices nationwide, Jordan Post has a significant presence that can serve all regions of the Kingdom.He also pointed out the necessity of integrating Jordan Post services with a digital initiative developed by young entrepreneurs, aimed at supporting and marketing local community products in governorates, thus enabling small and productive projects to reach a broader consumer base.In his remarks, Sami Dawud, Chairman of Jordan Post's Board of Directors, gave a briefing on recent achievements, including reducing the company's debt by JD8 million as part of a plan to completely settle debts by 2029. Other initiatives include leveraging company-owned properties, advancing electronic payment services, facilitating services for beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund, and offering essential services such as passport renewals and documentation for Jerusalemites.Dawud noted that Jordan Post's plans align with the Economic Modernization Vision objectives, focusing on improving service quality, easing procedures for citizens and the private sector, and fostering public-private partnerships to maximize available resources.The visit also witnessed the launch of the Jordan Post mobile application, in the presence of Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat and Jordan Post General Manager Hanadi Altayyeb.The application enables users to send postal parcels without needing to visit post offices and includes other essential services. Additionally, a prepaid credit card service was introduced, allowing users to access electronic payment services globally.The Prime Minister toured the Postal Stamps Museum, which documents stamp issues from 1918 to the present. He praised the efforts in preserving and showcasing key moments in Jordan's national history, underscoring the importance of safeguarding and expanding this heritage. He also reviewed the latest stamp release commemorating 75 years since the establishment of the Jordan Football Association.