Lusail Boulevard To Screen FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final, Host Qatar National Day Events

Doha, Qatar: The excitement and thrill for the Intercontinental Cup remains palpable after Mexico's Pachuca booked their place in the final round to face at the iconic Lusail on December 18, 2024.

The festive atmosphere and fever will also return to Lusail Boulevard through giant screens that will show a live telecast of the final match.



Qatar National Day celebrations will be present along the 1.3-kilometre stretch of the boulevard to mark the annual occasion. Some cultural activities at the boulevard will include henna and face painting, coloring stations and T-shirt coloring, Ardha show, local handicrafts, and traditional Qatari games for kids. Visitors can also experience local Qatari cuisines at the venue. The National Day celebrations at Lusail Boulevard on December 18 will begin at 3 pm.

"Experience the thrill of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final on the giant screen at Lusail Boulevard! Don't miss the action, plus exciting Qatar National Day celebrations all around!," Lusail City announced on social media.