King Inaugurates Air Combat Training Squadron

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Sunday inaugurated the Air Combat Training Squadron (ACTS) at Muwaffaq Salti Airbase.His Majesty listened to a briefing on ACTS and its tasks, attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hiyasat.The King also tested the flight simulator, and attended the graduation ceremony of the 26th Combat Flight Conversion Course, which included pilots from RJAF and Bahrain.His Majesty attended an air show performed by RJAF fighter jets and choppers, as well as an exercise on emergency incidents, expressing pride in RJAF personnel.