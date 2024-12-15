عربي


Buildings Lit Up For QND

12/15/2024 2:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of buildings across Qatar have been lit up in the colours of the Qatar flag ahead of the National Day, being celebrated on December 18. Views from Doha Corniche and Lusail, Sunday.

