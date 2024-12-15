Buildings Lit Up For QND

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A number of buildings across Qatar have been lit up in the colours of the Qatar flag ahead of the National Day, being celebrated on December 18. Views from Doha Corniche and Lusail, Sunday.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.