AFG College With University Of Aberdeen Holds Alumni Gala Dinner

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) AFG College with the University of Aberdeen held their annual alumni gala reception. The event was attended by Al Faleh Educational Holding founder and chairperson Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh al-Thani, CEO Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani, the British embassy's deputy head of mission Duncan Hill, University of Aberdeen vice principal Prof Siladitya Bhattacharya, Siemens Qatar CEO Hakan Ozdemir and other dignitaries.

An award ceremony acknowledged alumni who have excelled in their respective fields. This year's alumni award winners were Rajesh Kunnath and Maha Mubarak Alnaimi. Sheikha Anwar formally opened the event as she welcomed attendees and noted the many successes of the alumni.

Sheikha Anwar said:“I'm always astounded by the astonishing work and roles that our alumni play both in Qatar and globally. Our alumni are drawn to a diverse range of sectors, whether that be governmental, private enterprises or third sector organisations. In whatever field our alumni find themselves, they are equipped to succeed and are working hard in the pursuit of knowledge and contributing to the development of their communities and society.”

Hill commented:“it was a privilege to be invited to the AFG/Aberdeen alumni event and see firsthand the successes of those graduates who have left with a British university degree. I look forward to next year's event and hearing first hand from the alumni of what they've achieved. These graduates are testament to the continued cultural links that are being fostered between both nations.”

During the evening, attendees heard from the University of Aberdeen alumnus, Ebraheem al-Samadi, TV personality and successful businessman, who spoke about his journey and the importance he attached to lifelong learning and networking.

Ebraheem said:“It was such a wonderful opportunity and a real privilege for me to be invited to speak at the alumni dinner. As a proud graduate of the University of Aberdeen I am always willing to help where I can and am happy to pass on my knowledge and advice to those seeking to build and grow in their own careers.”

Award winner Kunnath said:“It was a great opportunity for us to reconnect with our colleagues, some we've not seen since graduating. We were able to talk with our former lecturers and reminisce about the good times we enjoyed during our time on campus.“

