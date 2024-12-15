Crown Prince Meets Kuwaiti Media Figures
12/15/2024
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Kuwait, Dec. 15 (Petra) His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Sunday with leaders of Kuwaiti media
organisations.
The meeting, held in the Kuwaiti capital and attended by Minister
of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, addressed Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations, regional developments, and the role of responsible media in dealing with regional and international issues.
Kuwait News Agency director general and the editors-in-chief of Al Anbaa, Al Khaleej, Annahar, Al Jarida and Al Rai newspapers attended the meeting.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al Majali also attended the meeting.
