Dec 18 And 19 Qatar National Day Holidays

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) On the occasion of Qatar National Day (QND), observed annually on December 18, the Amiri Diwan has announced that December 18 and 19, 2024, will be official holidays. Regular working hours will resume on December 22, 2024.

