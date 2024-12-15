عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dec 18 And 19 Qatar National Day Holidays

Dec 18 And 19 Qatar National Day Holidays


12/15/2024 2:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of Qatar National Day (QND), observed annually on December 18, the Amiri Diwan has announced that December 18 and 19, 2024, will be official holidays. Regular working hours will resume on December 22, 2024.

MENAFN15122024000067011011ID1108994988


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search