Crown Prince Meets Kuwait FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, Dec. 15 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Sunday with Kuwaiti Foreign and Chairman of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Abdullah Ali Al Yahya.During the meeting, held in the Kuwaiti capital, His Royal Highness affirmed the strength of Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations in economic and development fields.The meeting also covered ways to enhance partnerships between the two countries and accelerate the implementation of the third phase of the public education infrastructure development project, which includes the establishment of five technical and vocational schools in a number of Jordan's governorates.Discussions also covered the progress of the rehabilitation of roads and bridges and the development of the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah Natural Gas Port, which aims to enhance Jordan's energy security.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al Majali attended the meeting.