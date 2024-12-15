Gaza Sky Geeks, Edraak Partner To Empower Palestinian Youth With Digital Skills

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) – Gaza Sky Geeks, a program ofthe global organization Mercy Corps, has entered into a strategic partnership with Edraak, the nonprofit educational initiative of the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development, aimed at equipping Palestinian youth with the digital skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market.The partnership, announced on Sunday by Edraak, seeks to open new avenues for young Palestinians by combining the complementary expertise and networks of both organizations.Established in collaboration with Google for Startups, Gaza Sky Geeks has been at the forefront of training Palestinian youth in programming and digital skills in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the past decade, enabling them to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving digital economy.Bassem Saad, Chairman of Edraak's Board of Directors, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in advancing the platform's mission to provide accessible, high-quality, and free online education.He stressed that Edraak's core vision is to create lasting, positive change in Arab communities by empowering youth through continuous learning opportunities. The partnership with Gaza Sky Geeks is a key step in helping Palestinian youth overcome economic challenges and better position themselves in the global workforce.Saad highlighted that this initiative comes at a critical time for Gaza's youth, many of whom have faced educational disruption following more than 15 months of instability.The collaboration seeks to deliver specialized training programs tailored to the specific needs of young people in Gaza, supporting them in navigating current challenges while providing access to advanced education and professional opportunities.Alan El-Kadhi, Executive Director of Gaza Sky Geeks, acknowledged the urgency of forming both local and international partnerships, particularly in light of the ongoing hardships in the region, including the recent war in Gaza and escalating violence in the West Bank.He emphasized that expanding the program's reach and opening up new opportunities for Palestinian businesses and youth is essential to overcoming these challenges and unlocking new economic prospects.The partnership also seeks to enhance collaboration between Palestinian and Jordanian institutions in the fields of economic and technological empowerment. Both parties share the belief that technology is a powerful enabler of economic growth, particularly through remote work opportunities, and that empowering young people with the necessary skills is crucial for long-term economic resilience.In 2023, Gaza Sky Geeks successfully trained over 3,000 graduates and more than 7,000 trainees in Gaza, but the organization's activities were suspended following the escalation of war in the Strip in October of the previous year.