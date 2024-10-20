Jordan Chamber Of Commerce Partakes In Key Economic Events In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 – The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) participated in several high-profile economic forums in Istanbul, including the 37th session of the board of directors and the 40th General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD).The JCC announced that the meetings led to the approval of two new ICCD-affiliated institutions. The first focuses on entrepreneurship, aiming to foster innovation and creativity among young entrepreneurs, seeking to combat unemployment and enhance their contributions to economic and social development.The second institution will concentrate on empowering women economically, offering resources, training, and tools to support their active participation in the economy, aligning with ICCD's commitment to enhancing the economic capabilities of Muslim women.Additionally, the General Assembly launched a "Business Support Platform" designed to boost import and export activities among member states and promote trade cooperation. This initiative will create opportunities for businesses and drive economic growth.The JCC also took part in a panel discussion titled "Axes of Excellence and Sustainability in Chambers of Commerce Leadership" and attended the 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum under the theme "Turkey and the Arab World: A Global Corridor for Investment, Trade and Technology."Moreover, the JCC joined the World Chambers Federation's inaugural Europe and Asia Regional Summit, which focused on collaborative climate action. This summit emphasized the importance of integrating climate risks into business strategies, including corporate investment plans and social responsibility efforts.On the sidelines, JCC representatives met with Arab ministers and Islamic chamber leaders to strengthen bilateral relations and attract investments to Jordan.