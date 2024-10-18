Paintings And Many Other Fine Items Sail Past Estimates At Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Held Oct 9-10

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, October 19, 2024 -- An oil on canvas Piccadilly Circus street scene by Edward Brian Seago (U.K., 1910-1974) climbed to $72,600 and an oil on silk laid to Masonite still life painting by Le Pho (Vietnamese/French, 1907-2001) realized $60,500 at auctions held October 9th and 10th by Ahlers & Ogletree, and live in the located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta.



The two-day Autumn Fine Estates & Collections auction contained nearly 750 exceptional lots that included fine art by renowned artists, fine watches and other luxury accessories, exquisite Chinese export porcelain and tableware, 18th and 19th century furniture, hand-woven Persian textile rugs, Asian arts and decorative accessories. By the time it was done, the auction had grossed just over $859,000.



Edward Seago's oil on canvas street scene titled Piccadilly Circus was the expected top lot of Day 1 and it more than doubled its $35,000 high estimate. The mid-20th century work was signed lower left and had a gallery label to verso for MacConnal-Mason & Sons, Ltd. It was 20 1⁄4 inches by 26 1⁄4 inches (canvas, less frame). Seago was an accomplished self-taught artist who worked in watercolors and oils.



The circa 1972 still-life by Le Pho titled Les Dahlias Blancs (The White Dahlias) was the top earner on Day 2, besting the $50,000 high estimate by more than $10,000. The painting was signed lower right, titled and inscribed“New York, Wally F. No. 44” to verso. It measured 19 3⁄4 inches by 25 1⁄2 inches (less frame). Le Pho was born in Vietnam and studied at the École des Beaux-Arts of Hanoi and Paris.



Following are additional highlights from the auctions, which attracted around 30-40 people to the gallery in-person each day. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Ahlers & Ogletree's own platform, AandOauctions. There were 38 phone bidders and 78 absentee bids recorded. All priced quoted in this report include a 21 percent buyer's premium.



Starting with Day 1, a charming late 19th century pair of 18k yellow gold, carved bone and polychrome enamel opera glasses by George Le Sache (French, 1849-circa 1920) for Tiffany & Co. (American, 1837), with retail marks to the frame, rose to $15,730, tripling the $5,000 high estimate.



An untitled (Mother Pulling on Baby's Stockings) graphite pencil and chalk on watermarked wove paper signed by the renowned mother-and-child artist Mary Cassatt (American, 1844-1926), 13 1⁄4 inches by 10 1⁄4 inches (paper, minus frame) blew past its $2,000 high estimate to finish at $10,285.



An unsigned oil on canvas Portrait of a Gentleman attributed to Thomas Sully (American, 1783-1872), 32 inches by 27 inches (less frame), pictured in the book Southern Interiors of Charleston, South Carolina (a copy accompanied the lot) sold for $7,260, defeating the $4,000 high estimate.



A ladies' Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date stainless steel, 18k yellow gold and diamond bezel wrist watch with a perpetual jeweled movement, black dial and 10 round brilliant diamond markers weighing 0.20 total carats (graded SI for clarity), with newer boxes and tags, realized $4,235.



A two-sided oil on board painting by William Samuel Horton (American, 1865-1936), with one side titled The Demolition of the House of Degas (1909) and the other side titled Mountainside Houses in Landscape (circa 1909), both works artist signed to the lower left, changed hands for $3,025.



Over to Day 2, where a 19th century untitled (Portrait of a Terrier) oil on canvas by Rosa Bonheur (French 1822-1899), unsigned, inscribed“Vente Rose Bonheur 1900”, with a paper label to verso for Robert Frank Paintings & Drawings, 12 3⁄4 inches by 8 3⁄4 inches (canvas, less frame), reached $15,730.



One of the real sleepers of the sale was the Chinese figural bronze 'foreigner' candlestick mounted as a lamp, cast in the form of a bearded pot-bellied man with draped tassels, standing on a base, apparently unmarked. It carried a modest estimate of $300-$500 but ended up selling for $3,630.



Ahlers & Ogletree will close out 2024 with three more auctions: a one-day Winter Fine Estates & Collections Auction on Thursday, November 14th; a Modern Art & Design Auction on Wednesday, December 4th; and their annual Winter Jewelry & Design Accessories Auction on Thursday, December 5th. All three auctions will be held live and online. Watch the website for further details.



To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the firm's calendar of upcoming auction events, please visit You can also follow A&O on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

