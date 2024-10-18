SWEETEST DAY FOUNDATION CELEBRATES A WEEK OF GIVING BACK IN CLEVELAND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raina Tiffiny, Sweetest Day Foundation Founder, is featured on the cover of the French magazine Malvie from a Times Square photoshoot during 2024 New York Fashion Week

The Foundation is set to do it's annual outreach - a 100+ year Cleveland tradition

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sweetest Day Foundation founder, Cleveland native, and international fashion cover model, Raina Tiffiny is pleased to announce the 2024 annual foundation distribution of Swag Bags to homeless shelters, transitional housing, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes throughout the Cleveland metropolitan area.“We are looking forward to a big outreach this year to celebrate Sweetest Day,” said Raina Tiffiny. Sweetest Day 2024 is celebrated on Saturday, October 19.Much like the first Sweetest Day started in Cleveland, the Foundation started its outreach program by distributing gift bags (called“Swag Bags”), hats and gloves to children at a local Cleveland area shelter on Sweetest Day. Through the success of the Cleveland Fashion Gala co-hosted with Chief David Njoku of the Browns, the Foundation is able to expand its efforts considerably in 2024. This year the Foundation has added a Fortune-500 sponsor with Walmart contributing items to include in the Swag Bags. Members of the fashion community who have been chosen to be Sweetheart Ambassadors will fill swag bags full of items donated to the Foundation, and then will distribute those bags to residents in various shelters and facilities on Friday and Saturday. The bag-filling party will be from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Foundation's Headquarters in Westlake and is open to the press. Teams of Ambassadors will distribute the bags visit the following facilities:Friday:West Side Catholic Center - 315 Lorain Ave. - Noon (no press inside)Saturday:StoryPoint Shaker Heights - 17000 Van Aken Blvd. - 12-2 (open to press)Alpine House of Maple Heights - 5500 Northfield Road - 12-2 (open to press lobby)Woodside Living Center - 19455 Rockside Road - 12-2 (open to press lobby)Kensington at Anna Maria - 849 N Aurora - 12-2 (open to press lobby)The Haven Home - 2971 E 61st Street - 12-2 (open to press)Zelma George Family Center - 2150 E 18th St - 2 pm (no press inside)The Sweetest Day Foundation encourages everyone to celebrate the holiday by doing an act of kindness orcharity to help brighten someone's day. In the words of the holiday's founders,“Have the Sweetest Day Ever!”

