Eddie Howe Confirms ‘No Contact’ By FA For England Head Coach Role

Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham confirmed that ten managers, which included some English names, were interviewed for the role of the head coach of England men's senior team before appointing Thomas Tuchel.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed that he was not one of those names while being one of only three English head coaches in the alongside Gary O'Neil of Wolves and Everton's Sean Dyche

“I was not. There was no contact from the FA. England have to do what is right for them and only they will know the processes they have gone through and the decisions they have made. I am certainly not the type of person that is going to analyse that,” said Howe in a press conference.

Tuchel's appointment comes along with a lot of scrutiny by the English media and supporters as he will become only third foreign head coach, after late Sven-Goran Eriksson from Sweden and Italy's Fabio Capello, to assume the position.

Howe then went on to confirm that he would have preferred an English head coach at the helm but Tuchel is the best 'foreign' coach who was available at the moment and hopes 'he leads England to many trophies'.

"My preference would have been for an English coach but if you are going to go foreign then go for the best and Thomas is certainly that I've got a relationship with Thomas and I was lucky enough to go and see him work at Chelsea when I was out of work. What a brilliant guy. What a great person. What a great coach. I had two days with him and thought he was fascinating and I wish him well. I think he's a great appointment and I hope he leads England to many trophies,” he added.