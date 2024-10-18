Al Athba Secures Fourth Spot At ISSF World Cup Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatari Olympian Rashid Saleh Al Athba showcased an impressive performance in the Men's Skeet event at the ISSF Finals in New Delhi, India, finishing just short of a podium finish yesterday.

Despite advancing to the star-studded final after a grueling shoot-off of 22 targets with Italy's Tammaro Cassandro, Al Athba was unable to maintain the same momentum from the qualifying round and missed the medals by one shot. Al Athba scored 34 out of 40 as he finished fourth behind India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who clinched the bronze.

Meanwhile, Cassandro and his compatriot Gabriele Rossetti demonstrated exceptional shooting. However, Cassandro – the Paris Olympics silver winner prevailed in the gold medal clash, missing only three targets out of 60, while Rosetti missed four, settling for a score of 56 to secure the silver medal. Interestingly, Paris Games gold medallist Connor Prince of the US, and bronze winner Lee Meng-yuan of Chinese Taipei, both failed to qualify for the final round yesterday.

The ISSF World Cup Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun Finals are open only to recent medalists at the Olympic Games or World Championship, ISSF World Cup Final title holders, and top eight performers in World Cup events throughout the year.

The event concludes today.