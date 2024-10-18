Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets UAE Counterpart

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met today with Minister of Education of the United Arab Emirates Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, with emphasis on the importance of exchanging educational expertise.

