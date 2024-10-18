عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets UAE Counterpart

Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets UAE Counterpart


10/18/2024 12:55:35 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met today with Minister of Education of the United Arab Emirates Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, with emphasis on the importance of exchanging educational expertise.

MENAFN18102024000067011011ID1108793795


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search