BJP Implemented Cauvery Water Supply Project For 110 Villages: Ashoka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said on Wednesday that the credit for the implementation of the Cauvery 5th Stage water project for 110 villages in and around Bengaluru should go to the BJP.

Speaking at a press at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he criticised Chief Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for inaugurating the project at T.K. Halli and claiming it as their initiative.

He remarked that the BJP had initiated the project, released funds, and formulated the plan for its execution.

“No matter what they claim, official records speak for themselves,” Ashoka said.

He explained that on January 24, 2018, when B.S. Yediyurappa was the BJP Chief Minister, a loan agreement for Rs. 5,500 crores was signed, with a condition to complete the project within 90 months. The project was assigned to companies like Oriental Consultants for implementation.

Ashoka clarified that the project officially began in 2019 under the BJP government.

“We had already arranged the funds and signed agreements with Japanese companies like Oriental for this project,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka noted that the Bommai government, in which he served as a minister, completed 80 per cent of the work.

He questioned why the Congress government, which has been in power for a year, was taking credit.

He criticised Congress leaders for downplaying the BJP's efforts.“We laid the foundation and performed the rituals, but when it was time for the final ceremony, they arrived and claimed it as theirs,” Ashoka remarked.

He emphasised that it was the BJP that incorporated 110 villages into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, not the Congress.

As a former health minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister, Ashoka recalled that the inclusion of these villages was aimed at increasing the number of Kannadigas in Bengaluru to preserve the language.

He also highlighted that funds had been allocated for roads and sanitation.“You have come to take credit for the final touches. Do you even care about Bengaluru?” Ashoka questioned.

He mentioned that during Bommai's tenure as Chief Minister, Rs. 8,000 crores were allocated for road construction, and tenders were called for various works. Additionally, Rs. 1,600 crores were allocated for stormwater drain development.

Ashoka accused the Congress government of withdrawing funds that had been allocated to BJP MLAs.

He claimed that Rs. 8,000 crores for road projects and Rs. 1,600 crores for stormwater drains, released by the BJP government, were taken back.

He also cited the withdrawal of Rs 70 crores allocated for a flyover project in his constituency, Padmanabhanagar, accusing the government of reversing funds earmarked for BJP constituencies.

“Not a single paisa has been released by the state government. Back in 2009, Yediyurappa had provided special grants, and over Rs. 1,000 crores were allocated for Bengaluru's development. When Bommai took over, the amount was increased to Rs. 8,000 crores,” Ashoka explained.