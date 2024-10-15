Ministry Of Education: 11,400 Students Martyred And 500 Schools And Universities Damaged Since Onset Of Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Ramallah/ PNN

The of Education stated that 11,406 students have been martyred and 18,556 since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7th against Gaza and the West Bank.

In a statement released today, the Ministry clarified that the number of students martyred in Gaza has reached over 11,292, while those injured stand at 17,965. In the West Bank, 114 students have been martyred and 591 injured, in addition to the arrest of 439 individuals.

The Ministry also noted that 550 teachers and administrative staff have been martyred, with 3,717 injured in Gaza and the West Bank, while more than 145 have been arrested in the West Bank.

The Ministry pointed out that 362 government schools, universities, and university buildings, along with 65 facilities belonging to the UNRWA, have been bombed and damaged in Gaza, leading to severe damage in 124 of them and complete destruction of 62. Additionally, 84 schools and 7 universities in the West Bank have been raided and vandalized, while 133 government schools in Gaza have been used as shelters.

The Ministry confirmed that 718,000 students in Gaza remain deprived of access to their schools and universities since the onset of the aggression, with many suffering from psychological trauma and facing difficult health conditions.

It also noted that repeated incursions by the occupation forces in Jenin and Tulkarm have caused panic among students in their schools.



