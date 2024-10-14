Sattvalife AI Launches A Unique AI-Powered Holistic Wellness Chatbot

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SattvaLife AI (SattvaLife ), a digital wellness company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered holistic wellness chatbot – SattvaLife Chatbot. Available immediately on their website and android mobile app, this unique chatbot provides holistic wellness guidance, combining Generative AI with comprehensive holistic principles.







Image caption: SattvaLife AI is an innovative digital wellness company.

The primary focus of this chatbot is to help people prevent and manage lifestyle related health challenges such as: Stress, Anxiety, Sleep Problems, Weight Problems, Depression, and Gut health issues.

This launch comes at a critical time when Americans are facing a lifestyle crisis. 20 – 50% of the population experiences one or more of the lifestyle conditions SattvaLife AI is addressing. It is imperative to prevent and manage these lifestyle conditions, to reduce disease burden and cost of healthcare. As demand for accessible, personalized, and holistic wellness solutions is on the rise, SattvaLife Chatbot offers a trusted wellness companion people can rely on to live healthily.

While SattvaLife Chatbot offers comprehensive wellness guidance, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It will not provide medical advice (diagnosis, interpret test results, prescribe medications, provide therapy). Instead, it focuses on enhancing well-being through lifestyle management and conscious living.

“Our mission at SattvaLife AI is to democratize access to holistic wellness information,” said Arvind Chittumalla, CEO of SattvaLife AI.“With our AI-powered chatbot, we're placing a holistic wellness expert in the hands of every individual, offering reliable and empathetic wellness support whenever they need it.”

SattvaLife Chatbot provides holistic wellness tips by incorporating into its conversations a variety of healing modalities: physical and mental exercises, Yoga, Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, mindfulness, nutrition, natural diet supplements, sound therapy, preventative health, energy healing, and more healing modalities from around the world.

Their chatbot was trained on 100,000+ holistic wellness data sources. This domain specific training enables it to provide more accurate and personalized responses in the areas of wellness and lifestyle management. This is what makes it unique from other general purpose chatbots.

Users can subscribe to SattvaLife's comprehensive AI-powered holistic wellness assistant for only $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Users can sign up for a free 15-day trial of their wellness chatbot to experience its benefits firsthand.

About SattvaLife AI:

SattvaLife AI is an innovative digital wellness company committed to enhancing lives through AI-powered holistic solutions. By integrating diverse healing modalities from around the world, SattvaLife AI empowers individuals to prevent and manage lifestyle-related health challenges holistically using user-friendly technology. For more information, visit: .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Arvind Chittumalla

Founder & CEO, Sattva Life Inc.

Phone: (310)-651-0717

Email: ...

News Source: SattvaLife AI