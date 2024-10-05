Zelensky: Ukraine Will Keep Convincing Its Partners That Drones Alone Are Not Enough
Date
10/5/2024 3:09:53 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, the Ukrainian side will keep convincing its partners that Ukrainian drones alone are not enough.
The head of state said this in his nightly video address published on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"I want to acknowledge our warriors, who are also, in a way, preparing the next Ramstein. In other words, they demonstrate what Ukrainians are capable of when they have enough weapons and sufficient range. I want to thank all the warriors of the Special Operations Center 'A' of the Security Service of Ukraine – all those who demilitarize Russian military facilities," Zelensky said.
He thanked them for destroying Russian military logistics and especially for hitting Russian military airfields.
"This is the most needed thing. Every destroyed Russian military base, every destroyed Russian airbase, every destroyed warehouse with aerial bombs saves the lives of Ukrainians and provides real support for the front. And we will keep convincing our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed – and the end of this war will be closer. I am sure of it!" Zelensky said.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108749612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.