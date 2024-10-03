Umerov Says Defense Firms From US, EU, Türkiye Ready For Joint Arms Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, declared readiness for joint development and production of weapons with the largest defense companies from the United States of America, European Union, and Türkiye.

Umerov announced this, reports Ukrinform.

The minister expressed gratitude to international defense companies for investing in Ukraine.

"I thanked them for their in Ukraine and the invaluable experience that we are taking on board, as well as for their contribution to our struggle. Together with foreign partners, we have already started the production of 155-mm ammunition, but this is only the beginning," he said.

Umerov called on defense companies to further strengthen cooperation.

"Localization of production, co-financing, establishing joint ventures - we are open to various formats. We are ready to jointly develop and produce missiles, drones, robotic systems and EW equipment," he emphasized.

According to the defense chief, parallel work is underway to streamline bureaucratic processes in order to produce“more and faster”.

"Combining the experience of large companies and our Defense Forces is the way to victory and peace in Ukraine and Europe," Umerov noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with the head of the Defense Committee of Finland's Parliament Jukka Kopro the possibilities of establishing joint defense enterprises.