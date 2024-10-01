Global Folding Bikes Market Set For Significant Growth As Urban Commuting Trends Evolve| Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies in the global include Brompton Bicycle Ltd, Dahon California Inc, Tern Bicycle, Montague Corporation, Giant Co. ltd, Strida Folding Bicycle, Pacific Cycles, Birdy Bikes, Gocycle, Hummingbird Bike Company, and others

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Folding Bikes Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming decade, driven by the increasing demand for compact and eco-friendly solutions. As cities around the world become more congested and environmental concerns rise, folding bikes are emerging as a convenient, space-saving alternative for urban commuters. According to Exactitude Consultancy, the folding bikes market is expected to grow at 8.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1,288 million by 2029 from USD 607 million in 2020.

The shift towards more sustainable and efficient modes of transportation is creating new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of folding bikes. With their unique ability to fold into a compact size, these bikes are gaining traction among city dwellers who are looking for easy-to-carry, lightweight transportation options that seamlessly integrate with public transit.

Urbanization and Demand for Portable Solutions Fuel Market Growth

The growth of urban populations is a key driver for the folding bike market. As more people move to cities, traffic congestion is becoming a major issue, leading to longer commutes and rising air pollution levels. Folding bikes offer a solution by providing commuters with a portable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly alternative to cars and public transportation.

According to the United Nations, approximately 55% of the world's population currently lives in urban areas, and this figure is expected to increase to 68% by 2050. This growing urban population is increasing the demand for solutions that ease transportation challenges and reduce environmental impact, positioning folding bikes as a key player in the future of urban mobility.

Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption

One of the most important factors contributing to the growth of the folding bike market is the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. As concerns about climate change grow, consumers and governments alike are seeking alternatives to traditional gas-powered vehicles. Folding bikes, which produce zero emissions, are an ideal solution for short-distance commutes and“last-mile” transportation, making them a popular choice for environmentally-conscious individuals.

In addition, folding bikes support the growing trend of multimodal commuting, where individuals combine various forms of transportation such as biking, buses, and trains to reach their destination. Their portability makes it easy to transition between different modes of transport, further enhancing their appeal to eco-friendly commuters.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the folding bike market

In densely populated urban areas, traffic congestion is becoming an increasingly serious problem. Folding bikes offer a solution by enabling commuters to avoid traffic jams and arrive at their destination more quickly and efficiently. As fuel prices continue to fluctuate and the cost of car ownership rises, consumers are seeking affordable transportation alternatives. Folding bikes provide a cost-effective solution, requiring no fuel and minimal maintenance compared to cars or motorcycles.

Folding bikes are easily combined with public transportation, allowing commuters to ride to a bus stop or train station and then fold their bike for easy storage on public transit. This integration makes folding bikes particularly appealing in cities where public transportation systems are widely used. One of the major selling points of folding bikes is their compact size. They can be easily folded and stored in small spaces such as apartments, offices, or even under a desk, making them a practical option for individuals with limited space.

Governments around the world are encouraging the use of bicycles as part of their efforts to promote sustainable transportation. Many cities are investing in bicycle-friendly infrastructure, such as bike lanes and parking facilities, and offering incentives to commuters who choose biking over driving. These initiatives are expected to boost demand for folding bikes, particularly in regions where cycling is already popular.

Challenges Facing the Folding Bike Market

While the folding bike market is expected to experience significant growth, there are several challenges that could hinder its expansion.

Folding bikes tend to be more expensive than traditional bikes due to the complexity of their design and the need for durable, lightweight materials. This higher cost may deter some potential buyers, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

While folding bikes are ideal for short-distance commutes, they may not be suitable for longer journeys. Their smaller wheels and compact frame design can make them less comfortable to ride over long distances compared to traditional bicycles.

The rise of electric scooters and e-bikes presents stiff competition for folding bikes, particularly in urban areas. These alternatives offer similar benefits, such as portability and eco-friendliness, but with the added convenience of motorized assistance, which could appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Market Segmentation

The global folding bike market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Folding Bikes Market by Product Type, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



Mid Fold

Vertical Fold Triangle Hinge

Folding Bikes Market by Driver Type, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



Conventional Electric

Folding Bikes Market by Application, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



Sports

Fitness Commercial

Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



Offline Online

Folding Bikes Market by Region, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis of Folding Bikes Market

The North American folding bike market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing urbanization and a rising focus on eco-friendly transportation. Cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Toronto are seeing a surge in cycling infrastructure investment, making folding bikes an attractive option for urban commuters. Europe is one of the largest markets for folding bikes, driven by high levels of environmental awareness and government support for cycling initiatives.

Countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark, where cycling is already a major mode of transportation, are expected to see strong demand for folding bikes. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth in the folding bike market, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Rising population density, increasing traffic congestion, and government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation are key factors driving demand in this region.

Key Players in the Folding Bike Market



Brompton Bicycle Ltd

Dahon California Inc

Tern Bicycle

Montague Corporation

Giant Manufacturing Co. ltd

Strida Folding Bicycle

Pacific Cycles

Birdy Bikes

Gocycle Hummingbird Bike Company

Brompton Bicycle Ltd .: Based in the UK, Brompton is one of the most well-known folding bike manufacturers. The company is renowned for its high-quality, customizable folding bikes that are popular among urban commuters.

Dahon : Founded in California, Dahon is one of the largest manufacturers of folding bikes globally. The company offers a wide range of models designed for commuting, recreational use, and travel.

Tern Bicycles : Tern is a leading producer of folding bikes, known for its innovative designs and focus on sustainability. The company offers both traditional and electric folding bikes, catering to a broad range of consumers.

Montague Corporation : Montague specializes in full-sized folding bikes, offering models that provide the performance of a traditional bike with the convenience of a folding design.

Future Outlook for the Folding Bike Market

The future of the folding bike market looks promising, with several factors contributing to its continued growth. As urbanization increases and environmental concerns become more pressing, folding bikes are expected to play an even larger role in the global transportation landscape. The development of new materials, folding mechanisms, and electric models will further enhance the appeal of these bikes, making them a viable option for a growing number of commuters and recreational riders.

Moreover, government support for cycling infrastructure and policies promoting sustainable transportation will provide a strong foundation for market expansion. As more cities invest in bike lanes, bike-sharing programs, and other cycling-friendly initiatives, the demand for folding bikes is likely to increase.

