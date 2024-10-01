PHCC Marks 90% Success In Strategic Plan 2019-2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the achievements of its Corporate Strategic Plan 2019-2023, under the theme“A Healthier Future for Our Communities,” which saw the successful implementation of over 90% of its outcomes.

This strategy has been a driving force behind the sustainable development and improvement of primary healthcare services across the country, aiming to enhance the health of the Qatari community.

Dr. Mohamed Ghaith Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Strategy Planning and Health Intelligence at PHCC, highlighted that the previous strategy included ambitious goals to expand primary healthcare services, strengthen the family medicine system, focus on preventive health programs, and increase access to specialized services. These efforts were intended to reduce the need for costly treatments and long-term hospital care.

The strategy also focused on quality improvement initiatives, clinical audits, and the development of the health data system to continuously develop clinical and organizational performance.

Despite the global health challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic during the strategy's implementation, PHCC played a significant role in providing testing and immunization services on a national level.

Among the key achievements of this strategy was the opening of six new health centers in Al Mashaf, Umm Al Seneem, South Al Wakra, Al Sadd, Al Ruwais, and Al Khor. These centers have brought high-quality healthcare closer to communities and expanded the reach of early detection and wellness services, resulting in increased registration and visits to primary health centers.

PHCC also increased the uptake of specialized services from 53% in 2019 to 70% in 2023 and effectively managed 60% of mental health cases within primary health centers as part of the National Mental Health Program under the second National Health Strategy.

Dr. Al Kuwari concluded by highlighting PHCC's development of a Centralized Health Intelligence (CHI) Framework and the launch of a Centralized Health Portal. This has facilitated easier access to health information, improved health data management, enabled more informed decision-making. The integration of health data systems has led to improved efficiency through faster, more efficient healthcare services, tailored to the needs of the community.