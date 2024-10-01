Martyrs, Injured As Occupation Bombs School Sheltering Displaced In Eastern Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were martyred and others were on Tuesday morning, when the Israeli forces bombed a school displaced people east of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense in Gaza said in a statement that its crews recovered seven martyrs and a number of injured people after the occupation bombed the Shuja'iyya School, which houses displaced people in Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

At least 41,615 Palestinians have been martyred, most of them children and women, and 96,359 have been injured since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip Oct. 7, 2023.

Thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

MENAFN01102024000067011011ID1108732999