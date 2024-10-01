Governors of central banks of Iran, Turkey exchange opinions around enhancing relations

(MENAFN) The governors of the central banks of Iran and Turkey convened ahead of the sixth meeting of central governors from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in Istanbul on Monday, as reported by IRNA. The meeting involved Mohammadreza Fazin, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), and Fatih Karahan, the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey. Their discussions focused on enhancing economic and cooperation between Iran and Turkey, highlighting a mutual interest in fostering stronger financial ties.



At the annual OIC meeting, central bank officials are expected to delve into various topics, including the current economic growth and inflation trends among OIC member countries. They will also examine the implications of integrating new technologies into electronic banking systems, which is becoming increasingly vital in today’s digital economy. This meeting aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaborative efforts among member countries to enhance their economic frameworks.



In a separate meeting, a delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) engaged with senior directors of the Turkish Exporters Union (TiM) to explore opportunities for improving trade relations between the private sectors of both nations. This gathering, held at TiM's headquarters in Istanbul earlier in September, emphasized the importance of leveraging existing strengths in areas such as tourism, food, textiles, and pharmaceuticals to enhance commercial cooperation.



Mahmoud Najafi-Arab, head of TCCIMA, highlighted the trade balance between Iran and Turkey, which currently stands at USD1.6 billion and is favorable for Turkey. He pointed out the potential for re-exporting certain Iranian products through Turkey, which could optimize trade relations further. Najafi-Arab also underscored Turkey's considerable expertise in tourism and suggested utilizing this knowledge to boost Iran's tourism sector, aiming to attract more foreign visitors. Additionally, he noted Iran's strengths in the textile industry and advocated for establishing joint cooperation programs that could enhance the branding of Iranian products on the global stage. He also emphasized the need for increased collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in biotech and probiotic industries, leveraging Iran's technical expertise to foster bilateral growth.



TiM Deputy Chairman Ahmet Gulec also provided insights into the expansive Turkish private sector union, mentioning that it comprises 150,000 exporters and is organized into 61 export associations across 27 product groups spanning agricultural, industrial, mining, and service sectors. He reiterated that one of the primary objectives of this union is to support Turkish exporters in achieving a more significant presence in global markets, which aligns with the shared goals of fostering economic cooperation between Turkey and Iran.

MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108733086