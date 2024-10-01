PAJCCI Gets New President For 2-Year Term
Date
10/1/2024 4:10:20 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & industry (PAJCCI) has elected its new president.
Junaid Makda was elected as president of the chamber for the 2024-2026 term at the 10th annual general meeting of the PAJCCI.
Outgoing PAJCCI chief Jawaid Bilwani, who hosted the annual general meeting, welcomed members of the joint chamber.
He underlined the importance of collaboration in strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said a statement from the chamber.
pr/mud
Views: 0
MENAFN01102024000174011037ID1108733013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.