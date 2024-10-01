PAJCCI Gets New President For 2-Year Term

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & (PAJCCI) has elected its new president.

Junaid Makda was elected as president of the chamber for the 2024-2026 term at the 10th annual general meeting of the PAJCCI.

Outgoing PAJCCI chief Jawaid Bilwani, who hosted the annual general meeting, welcomed members of the joint chamber.

He underlined the importance of collaboration in strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said a statement from the chamber.

