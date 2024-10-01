(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has sharply criticized Germany's recent arrest of a couple suspected of illegally broadcasting RT and other Russian television channels over the internet. His remarks came during a press conference at the United Nations on Saturday, coinciding with the International Day for Universal Access to Information, celebrated annually on September 28. Lavrov noted that the timing of the appeared to be a questionable method of honoring the occasion.



The couple, taken into custody last week, has been accused by German authorities of providing several sanctioned Russian TV channels through an IPTV service since at least early 2022. This move follows a broader crackdown on Russian media in the European Union, which began in March 2022 following the onset of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.



According to reports, police in Karlsruhe executed a raid on the couple's apartment, confiscating a significant amount of technical equipment, various written materials, and approximately EUR40,000 (USD44,686) in cash. Furthermore, a district court has authorized the seizure of their assets, amounting to around EUR120,000 (USD134,000) in what is deemed “illegal income” stemming from their alleged broadcasting activities.



If convicted under the Foreign Trade Act, the couple could face a minimum of one year in prison. The investigation is ongoing, and it is possible that additional charges may be filed as the case develops.



Lavrov’s comments highlight the ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, particularly concerning media freedom and information access. As the situation unfolds, it raises important questions about the balance between national security measures and the principles of free speech and information dissemination.

