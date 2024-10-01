US first security law for AI gets banned

(MENAFN) In a significant move, California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a groundbreaking bill aimed at establishing the first safety measures for artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States. Known as California Senate Bill 104, or SB 1047, this proposed legislation sought to mitigate the potential risks associated with powerful AI technologies.



The bill would have mandated that tech companies with advanced AI models undergo rigorous safety testing prior to their public release. Additionally, companies would have been required to disclose their safety protocols, ensuring that these models could not be easily manipulated to cause harm, such as hacking critical infrastructure.



However, in his veto message issued on Sunday, Governor Newsom expressed that while the proposal was well-meaning, it misguidedly concentrated on the largest and most expensive AI systems. He pointed out that smaller, more specialized models might pose even greater risks. Furthermore, Newsom criticized the bill for failing to consider the specific environments in which AI systems are deployed, as well as the potential implications of critical decision-making and the handling of sensitive data.



He stated, “Instead, the bill applies stringent standards to even the most basic functions... I do not believe this is the best approach to protecting the public from real threats posed by the technology.” Emphasizing the need for regulation, Newsom called for more informed initiatives grounded in “empirical trajectory analysis of AI systems and capabilities.”



Newsom concluded by asserting that any regulatory framework must evolve in tandem with advancements in technology. He highlighted the importance of addressing actual threats without unnecessarily stifling the potential benefits that AI can offer to society. Given the stakes involved, he urged for a balanced approach to ensure that the regulation of AI is both effective and conducive to public good.

