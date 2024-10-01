Iran appoints Reza Masrour as new secretary of Free Zones High Council

(MENAFN) Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister, Abdolnaser Hemmati, has officially appointed Reza Masrour as the new secretary of the Free Zones High Council, according to IRIB reports. In a decree issued on Monday, Masrour has been tasked with activating the potential of free commercial-industrial and special economic zones. His objectives include boosting non-oil exports and attracting both domestic and foreign investments, along with facilitating the transfer of new technologies into Iran.



Masrour takes over the position from Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, who has held the role since November 2022. During his tenure, Abdolmaleki presented ten new strategies aimed at enhancing investment and export activities within the country's free and special economic zones. These strategies were shared during a meeting with deputy heads of the free zones, which coincided with the second EAEU Exclusive exhibition held in Tehran last December.



The strategies outlined by Abdolmaleki emphasize fostering a cooperative network among the investment and economic departments across Iran's free zones. One of the main goals is to facilitate joint marketing efforts in areas such as income, investment, logistics, and exports. This approach is designed to enhance collaboration and create synergies between different zones, ultimately promoting economic growth.



Another key aspect of the proposed strategies involves the implementation of a comprehensive plan focused on developing logistics and re-export capabilities from free zones. This would utilize the advantages of combined transport and transit within the free zones. Additionally, Abdolmaleki highlighted the importance of leveraging international organizations and agreements, such as the Eurasian Economic Union, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and ECO, to enhance the effectiveness of these strategies. The identification of each free zone's unique advantages and features is also a crucial element of the coordinated approach, allowing the zones to benefit from one another's strengths.

