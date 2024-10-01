Israel enters Lebanon by force

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the commencement of "limited, localized, and targeted ground raids" against the group Hezbollah in Lebanon. This development follows a two-week bombing campaign by Israel that resulted in the deaths of over one thousand people and displaced approximately one million more.



Throughout this aerial offensive, the IDF successfully targeted several senior members of Hezbollah, including the group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Reports suggest that a concurrent Israeli operation aimed at disrupting communications among Hezbollah operatives also inadvertently resulted in civilian casualties, including the deaths of children, alongside the intended targets.



The primary objective of the IDF's ground incursion is to enhance the safety of Israeli citizens residing in the northern regions of the country. West Jerusalem has stated that Hezbollah has been launching a series of rocket attacks into Israeli territory, which the group claims are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.



Historically, Israel has a complex military presence in Lebanon, having occupied parts of the country from 1982 to 2000 during what is known as the First Lebanon War. The Israeli military re-engaged in Lebanon in 2006, leading to a 34-day conflict with Hezbollah. As tensions rise once again, this new military operation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing struggle between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about further violence and instability in the region.

