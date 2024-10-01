Qassam Brigades announces successful ambush on Israeli soldiers

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, announced a successful ambush on Israeli in the eastern region of Khan Yunis, resulting in casualties and injuries among the Israeli troops.



A statement from the Palestinian Information Center detailed how the Qassam Brigades executed a coordinated attack, successfully destroying two Israeli personnel carriers and targeting a Merkava tank, as well as two D9 military bulldozers. The operation utilized canisters and Al-Yassin 105 shells, leading to significant damage to the vehicles and injuries to their crews in the Al-Fukhari area, which lies to the east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.



Furthermore, the Qassam Brigades reported that their fighters noticed helicopters landing for evacuation, underscoring the critical nature of the situation for the Israeli forces involved. This ambush serves as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions and ongoing military engagements in the region, with both sides continuing to carry out operations amid the persistent conflict.

