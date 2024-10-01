Lifeless body of Hassan Nasrallah gets retrieved from wreckage

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, the lifeless body of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was retrieved from the wreckage of a command center in Beirut's southern suburbs following a precise bombing executed by the Israeli Air Force last Friday. Soon after, Hezbollah confirmed the death of Ali Karaki, a commander on the Southern Front, who also perished in the same strike. Additionally, a separate attack on Saturday resulted in the assassination of Nabil Qaouk, a veteran figure within Hezbollah's leadership for the past thirty years. This recent spike in violence has left the remaining leadership of Hezbollah precarious as artillery bombardments resumed in Dahieh, prompting concerns about the security of those still in command.



In a parallel development in Iran, Yemen’s chief Houthi coordinator was killed in a helicopter crash under circumstances that remain ambiguous. Meanwhile, Yemen's air force has launched a second assault on the port of Hodeidah, responding to a missile strike that hit the central part of the country two days earlier. These events, which would have captured headlines not long ago, have been overshadowed by the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, a pivotal figure in the geopolitics of the Middle East for many years.



In an article featured in *Time* magazine, Firas Maksad, an analyst at a Washington-based think tank, invoked a quote from Vladimir Ilyich Lenin: "There are decades when nothing happens. There are weeks when decades occur." This statement resonates powerfully in the context of the past few weeks, during which Israel appears to have delivered a devastating blow to Hezbollah's leadership framework, considerably reduced its arsenal of rockets and missiles, and culminated in the high-profile assassination of its chief.



Nevertheless, the operation remains ongoing. Israeli airstrikes continue to zero in on key military leaders while also targeting missile storage facilities and other military assets. A pressing question lingers: will this broad air offensive, which has shown considerable effectiveness, lead to a ground invasion by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in southern Lebanon? The prospect of further military action heightens tensions in an already unstable region, prompting speculation about the future trajectory of Hezbollah and the broader implications for Middle Eastern politics.

