Congress commands investigation into ‘intentional’ construction defects in Navy ships

(MENAFN) U.S. lawmakers have initiated an investigation into alarming reports of intentional construction flaws, specifically substandard welding, on submarines and aircraft carriers being built and operated by the U.S. Navy. The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) announced the inquiry on Friday, urging the Pentagon to look into the situation and develop strategies to safeguard Navy vessels against any further "tampering."



This action by the HASC comes in response to a recent report from Newport News Shipbuilding, which revealed that it had discovered faulty welds in components of several operational Navy vessels. Newport News Shipbuilding is one of the two nuclear shipyards in the United States responsible for constructing Ford-class aircraft carriers, sections of Virginia-class attack submarines, and Columbia-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines.



According to U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) News, the shipyard indicated that the welding flaws "may have been made intentionally" and subsequently reported these findings to the Navy, the Department of Justice, and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the parent company and largest military shipbuilder in the U.S.



The revelations have prompted significant concern from Congress, particularly given that these vessels are deemed "critical" to national security. The HASC expressed its alarm, stating, "It is deeply concerning to learn that faulty welds may have been knowingly made to U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers... We must ensure that these vessels are protected against any bad actors seeking to put U.S. national security or our service members at risk."



In response to the situation, HII, which is currently reviewing Newport News’ findings, acknowledged that "some welders knowingly circumvented certain welding procedures." However, the company maintained that there was "no indication of malicious intent."



As this investigation unfolds, it raises serious questions about the integrity of military vessel construction and the potential implications for U.S. national security. The outcome could lead to significant reforms in oversight and quality assurance within the naval shipbuilding industry.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108733142