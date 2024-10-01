Iran, Armenia talk over creating joint free trade zone in Yerevan

(MENAFN) Officials and representatives from the private sector of Iran and Armenia have engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing economic cooperation, including the proposal to establish a joint free trade zone in Armenia. This information was reported by the portal of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA). The discussions took place during a visit by an Iranian business delegation attending the Eurasian Economic Forum, where they met with the directors of the Mantashyants Business Club, Armenia's largest international business club, to explore potential avenues for collaboration.



During this meeting, Iranian and Armenian economic operators introduced their respective fields of activity while discussing various opportunities for cooperation. Vahram Mirakyan, the chairman of the board of directors of the Mantashyants Club, highlighted that the organization is the largest business complex in Armenia, comprising 650 members from 18 different countries. He emphasized the existing close cooperation with the Iranian Embassy in Armenia and expressed optimism about enhancing interactions with the Tehran Chamber of Commerce.



Mirakyan also indicated the Mantashyants Club's willingness to facilitate introductions between Iranian economic operators and potential partner companies in Armenia. He underscored the importance of developing trade with Iran and expressed hope that such exchanges would significantly increase the volume of commercial transactions between the two nations.



In another part of the meeting, TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi Arab noted the considerable capacity and capabilities of the Iranian trade delegation members present in Armenia. He mentioned that some members of parliament were included in the business delegation sent by the Tehran Chamber, underscoring the significance of fostering trade relations with Armenia. Najafi Arab stressed the importance of exchanging business delegations to enhance economic ties and extended an invitation to the Armenian representatives to visit Iran to continue their discussions.

