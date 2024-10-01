Hezbollah’s deputy leader claims they are ‘ready’ for Israeli ground mission

(MENAFN) Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, declared that the group is prepared to confront the Israeli military if it attempts to invade Lebanon. This statement marked Qassem's first public address following the recent death of Hezbollah’s long-time chief, Hassan Nasrallah, due to an Israeli airstrike.



In recent weeks, Israel has intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah, resulting in significant casualties, with local health authorities reporting at least 1,300 deaths in Lebanon. During his address, Qassem emphasized the readiness of Hezbollah’s resistance forces, stating, “We are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement.”



In response to the escalating situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a conversation with Israeli troops stationed at the northern border. In the video, Gallant reassured that the 188th Brigade and other forces are well-prepared to confront Hezbollah, affirming, “We will use all the means at our disposal” to ensure the safety of the Israeli population, particularly in the northern regions of the country.



The area along the Lebanese border has seen increased missile fire from Hezbollah militants in recent months, contributing to rising tensions. According to a report by ABC News, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly planning to initiate a “very limited” ground operation in southern Lebanon soon.



IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi addressed troops last Wednesday, indicating that recent airstrikes on Hezbollah targets were strategically aimed at preparing for a potential ground entry into Lebanon. As the situation develops, both sides appear to be bracing for possible escalation, raising concerns about further conflict in the region.

