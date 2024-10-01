Iran`s FM claims country won’t position forces to Lebanon to assist Hezbollah

(MENAFN) In a notable announcement on Monday, Iran’s Foreign clarified that the country will not be deploying to Lebanon or Gaza to assist Hezbollah in its conflict with Israel. This statement comes in the wake of intensified Israeli military actions against Hezbollah and other groups, including the Houthis in Yemen.



The Iranian emphasized that while it does not seek war, it remains unafraid of potential conflicts and is committed to fostering a secure and stable Middle East. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated during a weekly press conference that there is no need for additional forces from Iran. He asserted that both Lebanon and fighters in the Palestinian territories possess the capability and strength to defend themselves against aggression.



Recent weeks have seen Israel conducting heavy airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as other militant factions across the region, including in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. These Israeli offensives have raised concerns about the possibility of a broader regional conflict that could involve Iran and the United States, Israel's primary ally.



Kanaani further noted that Iran has not received any requests for military assistance from any party involved, suggesting a confidence in the local forces' ability to manage the situation. “On the contrary,” he stated, “we are informed and are sure that they do not need the help of our forces.”



Despite this stance, Kanaani warned that Israel would face consequences for its actions against the Iranian people, military personnel, and resistance forces, asserting that it “will not remain without reprimand and punishment for the crimes it has committed.” As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Iran’s position reflects its ongoing commitment to its allies while seeking to avoid direct military involvement.

