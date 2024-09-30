Spotify Down For Over 40,000 Users In The US
Date
9/30/2024 3:09:14 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:50 PM
Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States.
Many users took to social media platform X to share updates about the service disruption.
In the second quarter of 2024, the number of paying Spotify subscribers rose to 246 million.
ALSO READ:
Meta and Spotify blast EU decisions on AI
Indian singer Arijit Singh becomes most-followed artist on Spotify; surpasses Taylor Swift
MENAFN30092024000049011007ID1108731345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.