Spotify Down For Over 40,000 Users In The US

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:50 PM

Audio streaming Spotify was down for thousands of users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States.

Many users took to social platform X to share updates about the service disruption.

In the second quarter of 2024, the number of paying Spotify subscribers rose to 246 million.

