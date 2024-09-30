Musk claims Harris will plummet US into ‘nightmare’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has raised concerns that the Party's strategy to increase citizenship among illegal immigrants could lead the United States towards a de facto one-party state. With the presidential election looming just over a month away, tensions are escalating, particularly between Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris and her opponent, former President Donald Trump. Harris has labeled a threat to democracy, while Musk counters that this narrative is misleading.



In a recent post on X, Musk, who endorsed Trump earlier this year, argued that if Trump does not win the upcoming election, it may be the last one held under truly democratic circumstances. He asserted that far from being a danger to democracy, Trump represents its best chance for preservation. Musk elaborated on his point, stating that if even a small percentage of the estimated 9 million illegal immigrants eligible for citizenship under the current administration were to gain legal status, it could lead to the addition of approximately 2 million new voters in just four years.



Moreover, Musk accused the Biden-Harris administration of facilitating the influx of "asylum seekers," who are quickly processed for citizenship, into key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona. He argued that this strategy serves as an effective means for Democrats to secure electoral victories, suggesting that it undermines the electoral process and could fundamentally alter the political landscape in the United States. As the election draws nearer, Musk's remarks highlight the growing concerns about immigration policies and their implications for the democratic framework of the country.

