Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Treasure Hunt/Trivia Game (PDK-513)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an exciting treasure hunt-type game that would combine elements of trivia, adventure and exploration," said an inventor, from Marietta, Pa., "so I invented the CLUE CUBE. My design could promote fun, education, social interaction, and friendly competition."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun new treasure hunt/trivia game for children and all ages. In doing so, it offers a unique and challenging alternative to traditional games and activities. As a result, it increases entertainment, and it offers added educational value. The invention features a novel design that is easy to play so it is ideal for children and adults as gameplay can be easily modified to be more challenging as a child grows.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-513, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

