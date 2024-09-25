Aztec Group Appoints Todd Werner As U.S. Head Of Private Credit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Group , a leading fund and corporate services administrator, has appointed Todd Werner as U.S. Head of Private Credit.

Based in

Radnor, Pennsylvania, Todd will lead the Private Credit offering at Aztec Group in the U.S., with a remit for developing and implementing strategy, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness, building a high functioning team, and expanding Aztec Group's presence in the U.S. market.

Aztec Group U.S. Head of Private Credit, Todd Werner. (PRNewsfoto/Aztec Group)

He will also play a key role in developing Aztec's Private Credit business in the United States by supporting the evolution of best practice, financial governance and strategic considerations related to the processing and reporting of loan investments and the development of the Private Credit service model.

Todd joins Aztec Group from Ultimus Fund Solutions where he was Senior Vice President of Retail Alternative Funds and was responsible for developing and implementing the go to market strategy for the retail alternative fund business. Prior to that Todd was a Director at SS&C, responsible for overseeing fund accounting and administration services for private equity and private credit clients.

Todd said: "I am delighted to join the Aztec team. I was attracted to the business by its compelling growth strategy in the United States. I look forward to developing Aztec's Private Credit capabilities, working with the team on our strategic goals, and delivering outstanding service to our clients.



"Aztec's desire to expand operations in the U.S. coupled with support from its award-winning service teams in Europe, made the choice to join the Group an obvious one for me."

Todd's appointment follows the recent appointment of Scott Kraemer as Head of U.S. Markets in April 2024.

Scott Kraemer, Head of U.S. Markets at Aztec Group, said: "I am pleased to welcome Todd to the senior leadership team in the U.S. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in Private Credit and the retail alternative fund business. Todd's appointment reflects our commitment to growing our footprint in the U.S. and increasing the scope of our offerings to our clients.



"With Todd's extensive expertise, we are confident that we can continue to deliver on our promise of unrivalled service quality and value to our clients while building on our Private Credit capabilities in the U.S."

Todd holds a master's degree in business administration from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree in finance from Shippensburg University.



Notes to Editor

About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, the Aztec Group is an award-winning provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,000 people across the

U.S., UK, Luxembourg, Ireland and Channel Islands. Owner-managed, the Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than $600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private debt, real estate and infrastructure.

Photo:

SOURCE Aztec Group

