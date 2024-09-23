Conifer Realty Strengthens Leadership With Strategic Executive Appointment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sam Leone, President, Conifer Realty LLCROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Conifer Realty, a nationally recognized industry leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality affordable housing, announced that Alicia Morgan has joined the company, following a national search, as Senior Vice President of Property Management. She will report directly to Sam Leone, President of Conifer and joins the company's Executive Leadership Team.In her new role, Alicia will be responsible for optimizing Conifer's property performance, enhancing team development, streamlining operations and driving resident satisfaction. Her extensive experience in the Affordable Multifamily industry, combined with her impressive track record of success, makes her an ideal leader to drive Conifer's mission forward."Alicia's vast experience and exceptional leadership in the property management sector will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and enhance our portfolio while keeping our residents at the center of all we do," said Sam Leone, President of Conifer. "She is a proven leader of people and operations, well aligned with our mission, values, and Conifer culture. Her strong skills in team development, strategic planning, problem-solving, and operational efficiency will be an enormous asset as we work to achieve our strategic goals, deliver outstanding results for our partners and residents, and address the growing demand for high-quality, affordable housing."Alicia brings more than 25 years of experience in property management, with a proven ability to enhance overall performance, optimize operations, and drive business growth. Throughout her career, she has managed thousands of apartment homes across various portfolios, implemented strategic initiatives, and increased property value through innovative solutions.Before joining Conifer, she held senior leadership roles at Horning Company, PIRHL Development Company, Edgewood/Vantage Management, and other prominent organizations in the real estate industry. She holds certifications in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), Blended Occupancy Specialist (BOS), Certified Occupancy Specialist (COS), and National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) and is actively involved in numerous industry groups, including the Apartment & Office Building Association, National Apartment Association, Institute of Reat Estate Management, and National Center for Housing Management.She earned her BA from Eastern Michigan University and resides in Baltimore, MD.About ConiferConifer Realty, LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. The company maintains offices in Rochester, NY, Boston, MA, Mount Laurel, NJ, and Columbia, MD, while expanding into new markets across the Northeast and Southeast to fulfill the pressing need for high-quality, affordable housing. The company has developed more than 21,000 affordable housing apartments across more than 300 residential communities.Visit or find us on LinkedIn for more information.

