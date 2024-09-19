Resecurity Appoints Darrell M. Blocker As A Senior Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company providing state-of-the-art to protect Fortune 500 companies, has appointed Darrell M. Blocker , a 28-year veteran of the CIA's clandestine service, as a Senior Advisor. This appointment reinforces Resecurity's leadership in cybersecurity and intelligence.

"We are honored to welcome Darrell Blocker to Resecurity," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity . "His exceptional experience in intelligence, counterterrorism, and global security operations will be a tremendous asset to our team. Darrell's operational leadership and strategic insight will help us continue to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions to enterprises worldwide."

A Career in Global Intelligence and Leadership

Mr. Blocker's distinguished career in the CIA involved high-profile roles across various international regions and operations. Notably, he served as Deputy Director of the Counterterrorist Center ,

Chief of the Africa Division , and Chief of Training at the CIA's iconic training facility.

His expertise in these roles shaped U.S. national security policies and the development of the next generation of intelligence officers. His global experience as a Chief of Station and in various field positions has contributed to his deep understanding of both covert operations and international security challenges.

Blocker founded DMB Consulting Services after retiring from the CIA in 2018 as the most senior Black officer in the Directorate of Operations, the agency's elite branch responsible for managing covert operations globally. Since then, he has continued to influence the field of intelligence as an advisor and commentator, while also serving as the Vice Chairman of MOSAIC , an intelligence and advisory firm. He is also an on-air contributor to ABC News , providing expertise on national security issues.

A Commitment to Global Security and Public Service

Beyond his work in intelligence, Blocker remains deeply engaged in public service. He sits on the board of a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving opportunities for children in foster care and advises a second nonprofit focused on countering human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable women and youth. His dedication to these causes underscores his commitment to leveraging his expertise for the betterment of society, a mission that resonates strongly with Resecurity's own values.

"Resecurity aims to provide more than just technology solutions-we want to create a team that understands the larger security landscape," Yoo added. "Darrell's deep knowledge of international security, intelligence operations, and counterterrorism will significantly enhance our cybersecurity offerings and strategic initiatives."

Resecurity's Vision for the Future

Resecurity continues to position itself as a global leader in cybersecurity, delivering advanced solutions to protect organizations from emerging cyber threats. Blocker's addition to the team highlights the company's commitment to drawing on world-class expertise from diverse fields, ensuring comprehensive security strategies that extend beyond just technical solutions. "With the increasing complexity of cybersecurity threats, it's critical to have leaders who understand how cyber defense intersects with global security," Mr. Blocker said. "Resecurity's vision aligns with my own, and I'm excited to contribute to their efforts to secure enterprises and protect critical infrastructure from ever-evolving threats."

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, the company has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their level of sophistication. Resecurity was recently named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of the InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit .

