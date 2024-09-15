Israeli Army Recruits African Asylum Seekers To Offset Gaza Troop Losses: Hamas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has accused the Israeli of recruiting African asylum seekers to fight in the Gaza Strip in exchange for residency rights. Hamas claims this move highlights the moral crisis faced by the Israeli entity.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas alleged that the recruitment of African asylum seekers is an attempt to compensate for significant troop losses due to resistance confrontations in Gaza. The movement called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn what it described as a“racist” act.

In related news, Hebrew TV Channel 12 reported that the Israeli General Security Service (Shabak) has formed a special unit to assassinate Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas' political bureau. The report, titled“Waiting for One Mistake: This is How the Pursuit of Yahya Sinwar is Managed,” detailed the unit's operations.

Additionally, the Associated Press quoted an Israeli military official stating that the army had discovered and closed nine tunnels leading to Egypt, though the timing of their closure remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin 105 missile in the Al-Janina neighborhood east of Rafah. They also reported targeting an armored personnel carrier with another Yassin 105 missile, resulting in casualties.

On another front, Israel's TV Channel 12 confirmed that the Israeli army informed the families of three detainees-Ron Sherman, Nick Bezer, and Elia Toledano-that they were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza, and their bodies were recovered in December.

In a related development, the Houthi Ansar Allah group in Yemen announced on Sunday that it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, threatening further strikes. The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated that the missile successfully hit its target in Jaffa, covering a distance of 2,040 kilometers in 11.5 minutes, and evading Israeli defenses.